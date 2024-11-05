Axalta and 3M Collaborate on Refinish Training Series

3M and Axalta yesterday announced a collaboration to introduce a new training content series focused on automotive refinishing. The series will feature five co-branded training modules, each intended to meaningfully help technicians and shops improve their understanding of repair process practices and drive greater operational outcomes. The brand-agnostic and accessible educational video content produced by 3M and Axalta sets a new benchmark for how operational knowledge can be shared across the industry.

The first three training modules from the series, centered on optimizing process productivity, efficiency and quality in refinishing, are scheduled for release globally on December 2, and will be accessible through the 3M Collision Repair Academy and Axalta Academy platforms. The training content will also be made available on 3M and Axalta’s social media channels. Additional training modules focused on safety and sustainability will become available in 2025.

In a rapidly changing industry faced with a critical shortage of skilled labor, 3M and Axalta recognized the need to collaborate for the continued support of refinish process training and the skills development of collision repair technicians. Leaning on core competencies and synergies from two companies with deep expertise in science, automotive refinish process and training solutions, the co-developed training content is intended to teach industry-best practices in repair process in engaging, informative and clear procedural steps for shops to easily implement.

“At 3M, we believe training is an invaluable tool that should be considered a reinvestment into the health of a business,” said Dave Gunderson, president, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Our commitment is to be an industry resource for training solutions that continue to empower shop productivity, efficiency and quality. This new training content series with Axalta is a testament to that commitment.”

“We are proud to work with our longtime collaborator, 3M, on this initiative,” said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This effort sets a new benchmark for how operational knowledge is shared across the industry, ensuring that everyone benefits from the latest best practices to improve operational efficiency and safety. Our commitment to supporting workforce development is strengthened through strategic partnerships and shared access to training resources. Together, we’re not just building a better future for our company, but for the entire industry.”