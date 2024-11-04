CollisionWeek

Quality Collision Group Acquires 14 Location MSO in Minnesota

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of Minnesota-based LaMettry’s Collision, a family-owned MSO with 14 locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.

With the addition of LaMettry’s, QCG now operates 85 facilities throughout the U.S.

Quality Collision Group, which recently celebrated its four-year anniversary, focuses its growth strategy on multi-shop owners (MSOs), such as LaMettry’s, who align with QCG’s “no compromise” philosophy. LaMettry’s brings 22 OEM Certifications to consumers, including luxury brands like Alfa Romeo, Audi, Corvette, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rivian, and Volkswagen. LaMettry’s is also one of the few Tesla-authorized shops in Minnesota.

