Cris Hollingsworth Named Chief Executive Officer at B&R Auto

B&R Auto, the provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, announced that Cris Hollingsworth has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Cris joins B&R with over 20 years of experience in the auto aftermarket industry. Hollingsworth most recently served as Co-CEO and President of Reparify Global Holdings, where he oversaw global operations, strategy, and growth initiatives. He previously served in senior leadership roles at Solera and AutoZone. Cris started his career at Lehman Brothers and graduated from the University of Washington.

“I am thrilled to join B&R as Chief Executive Officer and grateful for the opportunity