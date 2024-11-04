Classic Collision Acquires Two New Locations in Virginia and Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of Knox Automotive Center in Carrollton, Va. and Serrano Paint & Body in Jacksonville, Fla.

Knox Automotive Center has been a multi-generational repair shop in Wight County for decades.

“We have been a major supporter of our community and the local choice for collision repair since we first opened our doors for business. We have selected Classic Collision to continue our mission here as they stand on a foundation of family and community, and we’re excited to become part of the Classic Family,” stated Robert Moore, former owner of Knox Automotive Center.

With over