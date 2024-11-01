CollisionWeek

Stellantis Aftermarket Part Brand bproauto Expands Product Line, Plans to Offer Collision Parts

The aftermarket parts brand of Stellantis, bproauto, is approaching its second year of operations in North America since its launch in 2023 and announced plans to continue to expand its product line including collision parts.

“We set out to redefine the aftermarket parts landscape by bringing quality, reliability and ease of access to our customers,” said Dustin Pedley, global head of bproauto. “In less than two years, we have not only met those goals but exceeded them. Our growth has been fueled by a commitment to deliver parts that automotive professionals can trust.”

bproauto has increased its product portfolio and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

