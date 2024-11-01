Kirmac Collision Partners with Tractable

CollisionWeek

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass, the Canadian based MSO with 20 locations across Metro Vancouver, B.C., is using Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution to digitally engage customers to streamline the vehicle repair process. The solution is currently deployed across all locations and Kirmac’s centralized customer service center.

Kirmac, along with its sister brand Reborn Autobody, have been using Tractable for the last nine months to digitally engage their customers by providing self-service visual damage quotes in minutes. By providing customers with instant quotes online, Kirmac has been able to reduce its effort to serve customers who are inquiring about repair costs.

