Collision Auto Parts Opens New Warehouse in Santa Fe Springs, California

Collision Auto Parts, the distributor of collision repair parts across the Western U.S., announced the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art distribution center in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. This expansion will elevate service for customers across Southern California, providing faster delivery, greater inventory, and an unmatched commitment to quality.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our new Santa Fe Springs location,” said Ray Tsai, CEO at Collision Auto Parts. “This new facility is more than just a warehouse – it’s part of our commitment to making sure our customers get exactly what they need, when they need it. With our enhanced