ATI Launches Program Designed to Help Increase Online Presence for Repair Facility Owners

ATI, the coaching, training, and consulting organization for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, announced the launch of Automotive+ Reach. This online training program is designed to empower mechanical and collision shop owners to leverage Google’s capabilities and the broader internet to drive customer engagement, boost traffic, and ultimately increase sales.

The Automotive+ Reach program spans six months and comprises ten expert-led sessions delivered every 18 days. These sessions offer insights and actionable strategies to promote sustained business growth. Participants will benefit from comprehensive guidance on optimizing their Google Business Profile, creating impactful Google posts and images for enhanced