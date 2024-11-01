AASP-PA to Dissolve and Join Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania (AASP-PA) and the Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance (MAACA) announced a new collaborative direction aimed at enhancing support, resources, and advocacy for Pennsylvania’s automotive service professionals. After more than 10 years of separation, the two organizations have come back together. A

As of January 1, 2025, all AASP-PA members will continue their engagement through MAACA, gaining access to an expanded suite of member benefits, training programs, and community events. With AASP-PA officially dissolving as of December 31, 2024, members will be welcomed into the MAACA network and can look forward to streamlined resources