Federal Highway Administration Announces Over $96 Million in Advanced Technology Grants to Improve Safety and Reduce Travel Times

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced more than $96.5 million in grants to 16 states for 20 projects under the Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) program. The grants will fund technology-based and multimodal solutions that improve the travel experience for millions of Americans who use our highway and transit systems, including in disadvantaged communities that have lacked investment and resources.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to advance projects that are modernizing the transportation sector and improving access, efficiency, and safety for all travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this latest round of funding, we’re