DataTouch Launches P-Pages AI to Convert and Analyze Estimates from External Appraisal Sources

DataTouch LLC announced the commercial release of P-Pages AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology offered to collision repair shops that efficiently converts estimates received in a PDF format from external appraisal sources into a sharable digital format based on CIECA Standards. It was designed to correctly interpret and apply the existing Collision Estimating Guide (CEG) Procedure Pages (P-Pages) for each estimating system.

In just a few seconds, P-Pages AI generates an updated electronic estimate that identifies the “Not Included” operations and costs per the P-Pages that are frequently overlooked by the appraisal source. The P-Pages AI estimate also identifies