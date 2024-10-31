I-CAR Plans Advanced Training, Hands-On Demo and Educational Programs at SEMA Show

Exhibitions will include immersive VR training, expert-led courses, welding demos, and Industry Stage presentations.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) returns for the 15th straight year to the SEMA Show with cutting-edge education and training initiatives that reflect its unwavering dedication to industry professionals. I-CAR’s steadfast commitment to advancing the quality and efficiency of automotive collision repair is evident through its comprehensive offerings, which include robust talent development programs, groundbreaking educational initiatives, and technical services that set the standard in the industry.

Immersive Virtual Reality Training

This year I-CAR is bringing collision repair education into the next