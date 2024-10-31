CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car ADAS Solutions Licensee Expands with New Phoenix Location

Car ADAS Solutions Licensee Expands with New Phoenix Location

By Leave a Comment

Brian Guerrero and Troy Schooley, long-time leaders in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration industry, announced the opening of their second calibration center in Phoenix, Ariz., under the Smart Calibrations brand. Their first location, the Tucson ADAS Calibration Center, has been serving the local area and has gained a reputation for its top-notch customer service and high-quality work.

CARADAS logoBuilding on this success, Guerrero and Schooley are eager to extend their services to the Phoenix community, ensuring that more drivers have access to industry-leading ADAS calibration.

“We’ve been in the automotive industry for years and saw a growing need for precision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey