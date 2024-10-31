Car ADAS Solutions Licensee Expands with New Phoenix Location

Brian Guerrero and Troy Schooley, long-time leaders in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration industry, announced the opening of their second calibration center in Phoenix, Ariz., under the Smart Calibrations brand. Their first location, the Tucson ADAS Calibration Center, has been serving the local area and has gained a reputation for its top-notch customer service and high-quality work.

Building on this success, Guerrero and Schooley are eager to extend their services to the Phoenix community, ensuring that more drivers have access to industry-leading ADAS calibration.

“We’ve been in the automotive industry for years and saw a growing need for precision