November 21 CIECA Webinar Examines Vehicle Data and Privacy

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar Vehicle Data and Privacy: A Balancing Act will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 2 p.m. (EST). The one-hour live broadcast will feature Adonne Washington, mobility, location & data policy counsel at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF).

Registration for the November 21 CIECA webinar is available online.

“In today’s interconnected world, vehicles are becoming increasingly sophisticated, generating vast amounts of data,” said Washington. “This data, ranging from location and speed to driver behavior and vehicle health, offers benefits, such as improved safety, efficiency, and personalization.