Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Five New Repair Facilities

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of five repair facilities: First Class Collision in Grove, Okla.; Advanced Auto Body Frame and Glass in Bolivar, Mo.; Jim Morey Auto Body in Bella Vista, Ark.; Brooks Body Shop in Tifton, Ga.; and Port City Auto Body in Brunswick, Ga.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, emphasized the importance of these acquisitions: “Our focus on expanding market presence through strategic acquisitions is integral to our long-term growth strategy. As demand surges in our existing markets, it is vital that we enhance our capabilities to meet customer expectations. Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas,