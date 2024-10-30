CCC Receives 2024 Insurance Luminaries Recognition

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) has been named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Technology Innovation. This recognition highlights the CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud platform, which delivers real-time insights and AI-powered automation to enable faster, more informed business decisions across the ecosystem of providers that come together to bring drivers back to pre-accident condition. The Insurance Luminaries program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products that strive to modernize and humanize the P&C insurance business.

“CCC is honored to be recognized in the Technology Innovation category for our CCC IX Cloud platform,” said John Goodson, chief product and technology officer at CCC. “The industry is reaching a critical inflection point, where reliance on historical data alone is no longer sufficient to meet evolving customer needs. Companies will need real-time insights and predictive data to respond effectively as business events unfold. The IX Cloud was designed with this shift in mind, supporting customers in making smarter, data-driven decisions by delivering timely insights that inform next best actions. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering intelligent solutions that empower our customers to operate at the speed of change in an ever-evolving industry.”

The CCC IX Cloud is the new core of CCC’s technology, amplifying the efficiency and intelligence of CCC’s solutions. With the powerful combination of an event-based architecture and industry-leading AI, the IX Cloud supports real-time decision-making and automation across the P&C ecosystem By integrating data and AI, it transforms linear workflows into dynamic, concurrent processes, creating intelligent experiences that help businesses operate faster and more effectively.

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program,” says Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. “This year’s honorees pay homage to the industry’s mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation and litigation trends.”