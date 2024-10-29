Michigan State Senate Passes Bill Regulating Auxiliary Repair Shop Facilities

The Automotive Service Association reports that the Michigan State Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 867 on a 38-0 vote last week. It now awaits consideration in the State House.

State Senator John Cherry (D) originally introduced SB 867 earlier this year for the primary purpose of making it easier for auto repairers to operate auxiliary facilities. Under current law, repair shops that operate a secondary facility whose operations is dependent on the primary facility must register the two facilities separately.

As a consequence, the repair business must pay redundant registration fees, display duplicative signage, and meet other unnecessary obligations.