Collision Industry Foundation Cocktails for a Cause Charity Event January 21

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its 14th Annual Charity Event, Cocktails for a Cause will take place at 6 p.m. (PST) Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Agua Caliente Casino, CASCADE Lounge in in Palm Springs, Calif. in conjunction with other collision repair industry meetings taking place that week.

Registration for the event is available online.

The event will feature:

  • Industry networking
  • Great food and beverages
  • Live drawing for prizes
  • The CIF Live Auction

This annual charity event will help to raise funds for emergency relief to collision repair industry professionals during their times of need. Through the generous

