CCC Reports Revenue of Over $238 Million in Third Quarter

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), total revenue was $238.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, an increase of 8% from $221.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $183.4 million, representing a gross margin of 77%, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $163.1 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $185.9 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $172.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $91.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net loss of $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $62.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $101.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $92.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 9% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter of 2023.

“CCC delivered solid third quarter results, highlighted by 8% year-over-year revenue growth and 43% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our sustained performance in 2024 year-to-date reflects multiple new business wins, renewals, and contract expansions across our customer groups,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC. “We believe that our investments in artificial intelligence, the CCC IX Cloud platform, and our multi-sided network position us to continue to deliver new, high-ROI solutions that improve the operating efficiency and consumer experience of our customers’ mission-critical workflows,” continued Ramamurthy. “The high level of customer engagement we are seeing with our Emerging Solutions reinforces our confidence in our long-term growth outlook.”