Tony McQuillan Named VP of Sales for Canada at Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group, Inc. announced Tony McQuillan is joining the organization as Vice President, Sales for Canada effective October 28. He has more than 35 years of collision repair experience and extensive knowledge of OEM’s, sales, collision management and technical training.

Throughout his career, McQuillan has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop, communicate, and execute initiatives that deliver positive results for the industry. His experience spans across technical to executive leadership. His career started with Jaguar Land Rover where he operated in both the US and