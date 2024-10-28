CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tony McQuillan Named VP of Sales for Canada at Certified Collision Group

Tony McQuillan Named VP of Sales for Canada at Certified Collision Group

By Leave a Comment

Certified Collision Group, Inc. announced Tony McQuillan is joining the organization as Vice President, Sales for Canada effective October 28. He has more than 35 years of collision repair experience and extensive knowledge of OEM’s, sales, collision management and technical training.

Tony McQuillan was named VP of Sales for Canada at the Certified Collision Group.

Throughout his career, McQuillan has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop, communicate, and execute initiatives that deliver positive results for the industry.  His experience spans across technical to executive leadership. His career started with Jaguar Land Rover where he operated in both the US and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey