New Board Members and Awards Announced at AASP/NJ Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) brought collision repair and automotive professionals from all over the Garden State to celebrate achievements, elect new Board of Directors members and double over in laughter courtesy of legendary comedian Rich Vos during its Annual Meeting held at the Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J. on October 23.

Nick Barbera (Union Collision; Union), Todd Fontana (Proline Body & Chassis; Elmwood Park) and Dean Massimini (Autotech Collision Service; Sewell) were elected to their first three-year (2024-2027) term on