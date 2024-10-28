Foster Love and the Safelite Foundation Announce New National Partnership

Safelite makes $1 million donation and 100,000 volunteer hours to impact foster children nationwide.

Foster Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care, announced a partnership with the Safelite Foundation, the charitable arm of Safelite, the largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services in the U.S.

This alliance marks a significant milestone as Foster Love celebrates supporting its one-millionth child in foster care. To recognize this incredible achievement, the Safelite Foundation is investing $1 million and committing 100,000 associate volunteer hours to implement Foster Love initiatives to deliver unexpected happiness