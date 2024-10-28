CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Two New Collision Repair Facilities in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of two Bo’s Collision locations in Ocala, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logoBo’s Collision West and East have been a family-owned business for over 50 years, servicing the great people of Marion County and surrounding areas.

“Our goal has been to provide quality repairs promptly to all our customers daily. When we looked for a company to take over what we built, we knew that Classic Collision was our top-notch choice,” stated John McMichael, former owner of Bo’s Collision Centers.

“We welcome Bo’s Collision to the Classic Collision family. Their dedication to providing customers with exceptional service and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

