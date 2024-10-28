BASF Partners with Techforce Foundation to Offers Collision Repair Students Scholarships and SEMA Experience

BASF announced its partnership with the Techforce Foundation to grant five $2,500 scholarships to aspiring collision repair students as part of its Techs for Tomorrow initiative. In addition to financial support, recipients will gain invaluable experience at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 5-8.
The students selected for the BASF Techs for Tomorrow scholarship and SEMA experience are as follows:
- Nolan Sousek, WyoTech
- Dustin Detwiler Jr., Aims Community College
- Mindi Cogdill, UTI Houston
- Jocelyn Pandolfo, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Farren Moody, Fayetteville Technical Community
