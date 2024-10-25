NADA Board Elects Florida Dealer Tom Castriota as 2025 Chairman, Pennsylvania Dealer Rob Cochran as Vice Chair

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) elected Tom Castriota as its 2025 chairman. Castriota, owner of Castriota Chevrolet, Inc. in Hudson, Fla., will succeed Gary Gilchrist, president of Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc. in Tacoma, Wash.

“I am humbled and grateful to become the next NADA Chairman,” said Castriota, who currently serves as NADA vice chairman. “I want every dealer and dealership employee to know that NADA will continue to be the strong voice of the dealer that you need. NADA, along with our state and metro associations, is here to protect and promote our franchise system. NADA will continue,