Fix Network U.S. Brand Meetings Brought Together NOVUS Glass and ProColor Collision

Fix Network’s automotive aftermarket services franchise brands, NOVUS Glass and ProColor Collision, recently concluded their U.S. Brand Meetings. Held in Denver, Colorado, the meetings were October 9 – 11 for NOVUS Glass and October 10 – 12 for ProColor Collision, with a combined reception and President’s Circle Awards Dinner on the evening of October 10.

The collective event, under the theme of “All Systems Go,” brought together franchisees, Fix Network home office teams, key suppliers and prospective franchisees for informative and interactive sessions and networking opportunities focused on