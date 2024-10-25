Enterprise Mobility Reports $38 Billion Revenue in Fiscal 2024

Enterprise Mobility reported that its continued focus on developing its mobility portfolio, along with strong global growth, helped drive record revenue of more than $38 billion the company and its subsidiaries and affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, in fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

“We’ve set an ambitious vision to be recognized as the world’s best and most trusted mobility company,” said Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility. “We have worked diligently to connect customers with mobility solutions that meet their needs while offering the best-in-class customer service that has defined our brands for generations.”

Enterprise Mobility manages three of the