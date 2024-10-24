U.S. Length of Rental Continued to Decline in Third Quarter

Overall length of rental (LOR) in the U.S. for collision-related rentals in Q3 2024 was 16.3 days, a 1.2-day decline from Q3 2023 according to a report from Enterprise Rent-a-Car. During 2022 and 2023, many factors affected the collision repair industry, including supply chain issues, parts delays, and shifting workforces and driving patterns. However, we have observed most traditional patterns of LOR return to those last seen in 2021, albeit with overall results higher; in Q3 2021, LOR was 15.2 days.

In Q3 2024, Alaska had the highest LOR at 20.4 days, a 1.5-day drop. New Mexico was second highest