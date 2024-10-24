CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Matt Pettoni Named CFO at CollisionRight

Matt Pettoni Named CFO at CollisionRight

By Leave a Comment

CollisionRight LLC announced the hire of Matt Pettoni as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Pettoni brings over 20 years of finance experience and over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry. His addition to the CollisionRight executive team re-enforces the company’s commitment to its accelerated growth in the coming years.

Matt Pettoni was named Chief Financial Officer at CollisionRight.

Matt Pettoni joins CollisionRight following a highly successful period as CFO of Tidal Wave AutoSpa, where, during his three-year tenure, he helped facilitate the company’s growth from 50 to more than 250 express car wash locations across the country. Pettoni

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey