Matt Pettoni Named CFO at CollisionRight

CollisionRight LLC announced the hire of Matt Pettoni as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Pettoni brings over 20 years of finance experience and over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry. His addition to the CollisionRight executive team re-enforces the company’s commitment to its accelerated growth in the coming years.

Matt Pettoni joins CollisionRight following a highly successful period as CFO of Tidal Wave AutoSpa, where, during his three-year tenure, he helped facilitate the company’s growth from 50 to more than 250 express car wash locations across the country. Pettoni