LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.6 Billion in Third Quarter

Overall revenue up 0.5% compared to last year. Parts and services organic revenue up in Europe, down in North America.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today reported revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 0.5% compared to $3.6 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 2.8% (4.3% decrease on a per day basis), the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 3.1%, and foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 0.4% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 0.6%. Other revenue fell 2.2% primarily due to lower commodities prices and volumes relative to the same period in 2023.

Net income was $191 million compared to $207 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.77 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 5.2%.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $230 million compared to $231 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 0.3%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.88 compared to $0.86 for the same period of 2023, an increase of 2.3%.

“Our third quarter results reflect softer overall volumes, which underscore the importance of executing on our strategic transformation discussed at our September investor day. Our focus on managing our operating expenses is critically important, especially in a period when the top line is facing uncontrollable market headwinds. The agility of the LKQ team was again validated by the growth witnessed in adjusted diluted earnings per share and overall Segment EBITDA margin relative to the prior year. We remain confident in the long-term earnings potential of our businesses as we navigate short-term industry dynamics and a difficult macro-economic environment that will continue to affect the business in the fourth quarter,” noted Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were $420 million and $341 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were $886 million and $661 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.4 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.4x EBITDA.