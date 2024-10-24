AAA Research Shows 100% of 2024 Model Vehicles with AEB Avoided Forwards Collisions Up to 35 MPH

Marks major improvement in technology compared to 2017-2018 model testing. No vehicle tested avoided 55 MPH forward collision.

AAA’s latest research found that new (2024) model vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB) avoided 100% of forward collisions when tested at speeds up to 35 mph, in comparison to old (2017 – 2018) model vehicles, which only avoided collisions 51% of the time. AEB uses forward-facing cameras and other sensors to automatically tell the car to apply the brakes when a crash is imminent. Most new vehicles are equipped with AEB, but earlier this year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration