Empire Auto Parts Announces Collision Repair Scholarship Recipients

Empire Auto Parts, the distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts, announced Jesse Kyles and Jamaal Medford as the inaugural recipients of $2,000 scholarships from its Empire Auto Parts Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was initially created as part of Empire’s celebration of Black History Month in February 2024 and is administered by the TechForce Foundation.

Jamaal Medford is from New York and is currently enrolled in a one-year program at Universal Technical Institute in Long Beach, Calif. Medford served in the United States Marine Corps for 15 years and is now transitioning toward a civilian career in a fast-paced, challenging