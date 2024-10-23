Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards November 5 at SEMA Show

Members of the collision repair industry are invited to attend in the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event, held on Tuesday night, November 5, during the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Red Carpet Awards featured prestigious recognitions from industry organizations that celebrate standout achievements and character within the collision repair industry.

The Red Carpet Awards ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30pm at the Westgate, Ballroom AB, immediately following the CIC reception.

Seating for the awards ceremony will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Come dressed for a night on the red carpet; cocktail attire is encouraged, but not