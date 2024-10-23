ASE ADAS L4 Specialist Certification Helps Shops Optimize Repair Opportunities, Customer Confidence

As more shops are performing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) service and repairs, it is important that shops can demonstrate to their customers that the automotive service professionals on staff can diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on vehicles. The ASE ADAS Specialist Certification test (L4) is a way to help shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4 certified technicians.

“ASE certifications are the industry’s leading way to recognize qualified technicians,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “As ADAS systems grow increasingly complex, customers seek reliable sources for their safety needs. By 2018, over 92 percent