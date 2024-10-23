ALLDATA Repair Planner Available on CCC Secure Share Network

ALLDATA has announced that the ALLDATA Repair Planner, the latest addition to the company’s integrated collision repair platform, is now available on the CCC Secure Share network. This means that ALLDATA Repair Planner customers can have their estimates imported automatically and securely from CCC Secure Share to ALLDATA Repair Planner.

CCC Secure Share makes it possible for a collision repairer to easily share data from the CCC ONE platform in real-time with any registered third party app – which now includes ALLDATA Repair Planner – using the BMS (Business Message Suite) format.

