CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ALLDATA Repair Planner Available on CCC Secure Share Network

ALLDATA Repair Planner Available on CCC Secure Share Network

By Leave a Comment

ALLDATA has announced that the ALLDATA Repair Planner, the latest addition to the company’s integrated collision repair platform, is now available on the CCC Secure Share network. This means that ALLDATA Repair Planner customers can have their estimates imported automatically and securely from CCC Secure Share to ALLDATA Repair Planner.

CCC Secure Share makes it possible for a collision repairer to easily share data from the CCC ONE platform in real-time with any registered third party app – which now includes ALLDATA Repair Planner – using the BMS (Business Message Suite) format.

“We’re excited to offer ALLDATA Repair Planner customers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey