Wren’s Collision Group Acquires its 15th Location

Wren’s Collision Group yesterday announced the acquisition of a new collision repair center located at 2115 Cobb Pkwy NW in Kennesaw, Ga. The new location marks Wren’s 15th overall, with 13 in Georgia and two in Florida.

With over 32 years of service, the new Kennesaw location has earned a reputation for excellence and built strong community ties, making it an ideal addition to Wren’s growing network.

“We are excited about joining the Kennesaw community and expanding our Georgia footprint,” said James Wren. “Collision Tech’s long-standing reputation aligns with our core values, and we are honored to continue its tradition