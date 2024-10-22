VIVE Collision Marks 50th Location with Acquistion

Adds new collision repair center in Newington, Conn., its fourth in the state.

VIVE Collision announced the addition of its 50th location. The newly acquired 14,000 sq. ft. location, Bryon’s Auto Body Powered by VIVE, is located at 172 Kelsey St. in Newington, Conn. The new location is also the fourth VIVE location in Connecticut.

“As we welcome our 50th location to the VIVE Family, I’m filled with immense pride and gratitude for our team’s unwavering dedication and talent,” said CEO & Co-Founder, Vartan Jerian, Jr. “This milestone exemplifies our