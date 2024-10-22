MOTOR Scholarship for Diverse Technicians Awarded to Two Automotive Students

Information Systems, a Hearst company and provider of automotive data solutions, announced the recipients of the MOTOR Scholarship for Diverse Technicians, offered in collaboration with the TechForce Foundation.

The MOTOR scholarships were awarded to automotive students Kyle D. of UTI-Lisle, Ill., and Brittany O. of Perry Technical Institute, Wash.

These talented individuals have excelled in their studies and show promise as future leaders in automotive technology. Their dedication to mastering both academic and practical facets of the industry exemplifies the type of excellence and passion MOTOR strives to support and promote.

“We are proud to support these exceptional students who