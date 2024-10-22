Intertek Warns of Potential Safety Issue with Some CAPA Certified 2019-2021 Subaru Ascent Manufactured by Hui Yih Industrial

Intertek has issued a public notice, CAPA-Intertek PSN 24-02, warning of potential safety issues with 107 hoods manufactured by Hui Yih Industrial Co., Ltd. The hoods, with lot number 04/23A, have an AM Part Number: SB21195LAH and replace OEM Part Number: 57229XC00A9P.

According to the Public Safety Notice, the striker and hinge mounting weldments may not function properly as intended. CAPA identified poor quality spot welds that do not meet CAPA standards. The notice explains that, to date, 2 complaints have been reported about the part.

Repair facilities that have installed the part should contact the distributor that sold them the part.