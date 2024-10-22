AkzoNobel Announces SEMA Show Demos, Car Reveals and Surprises with Dave Kindig

A newly-designed indoor exhibit space, an outdoor exhibit space, twice daily autograph sessions with Dave Kindig, educational presentations, Carbeat demonstrations ‒ and some exciting unveilings ‒ attendees are guaranteed entertainment, education and show-stopping vehicles with AkzoNobel at this year’s SEMA Show.

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) today announced its programming for the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show taking place November 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nev., and Dave Kindig, television star of MotorTrend Network’s Bitchin’ Rides show and creator of custom car company, Kindig-it Design, will once again play a major role.

AkzoNobel will have a booth inside Central Hall (booth #22957), dedicated to its Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands, and its patented, state-of-the-art, digital body shop workflow control solution Carbeat. AkzoNobel Acoat Selected service consultants will be on hand to meet with customers and provide Carbeat demonstrations each day of the show.

In addition, AkzoNobel’s booth will feature this year’s Ridler Award winner, TwelveAir, built by Kindig-it Design and painted in Modern Classikk – Infrared. TwelveAir will be unveiled at 9:30am on day one of SEMA, immediately followed by a surprise unveiling. SEMA Live will be broadcasting from AkzoNobel’s booth during these unveilings so don’t miss it!

Outside Central Hall in the Silver Lot, AkzoNobel and Kindig-it Design share 2400 square feet of exhibit space (#81220), displaying several one-of-a-kind vehicles, including a 1959 Porsche painted in Modern Classikk – Under Slated; a 1963 VW Convertible Beetle painted in a new Modern Classikk color – Bering Sea Blue; and Kindig custom CF1 Cabriolets painted in Modern Classikk – Deep Freeze and a custom Sikkens mix we call British Racing Green.

“SEMA is such a huge event for us, and we’re super excited for this year’s show,” says Jen Poliski, Marketing Communications Manager – North America, AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings. “Our relationship with Dave Kindig continues to expand and provide a lot of excitement for us; and having the Ridler-Award-winning masterpiece TwelveAir in our booth this year is really the icing on the cake.”

Featured Vehicles

AkzoNobel will also have its paint featured on show cars throughout the massive event, including:

1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Deep Viridian

1953 CF1 Cabriolet by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Quarterhorse Brown

1958 Chevy Corvette by Kindig-it Design painted with Modern Classikk – Black Ice, No Strings White and Hellion

1968 Dodge Coronet by Superior Quality Rides and Restoration painted with Sikkens Autobase Plus white with black trim

1966 Ford Bronco by Jeremy Wessels painted with Sikkens

Industry Insights

On the educational front, AkzoNobel employees and customers will share industry insights and thought leadership regarding some of the most important topics affecting the collision repair industry today. On Tuesday, November 5, our own Tony Adams and Tim Ronak kick off with a Repairer Driven Educational session titled, “The Business of Processing a Total Loss: A Job Cost Approach.” On Wednesday, November 6, our customer Andrew Batenhorst of Pacific BMW presents, “The Benefits of Ceramic Coating for your Customer and your Collision Center.” And presenting Tuesday and Friday, customer Kena Dacus of Dacus Auto Body & Collision Repair presents, “How to Catch Talent and Keep it.”