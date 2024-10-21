Emily Holtby Named Vice President, Government Relations at AIA Canada

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) announced that Emily Holtby has joined the association as its new Vice President of Government Relations, bringing her extensive experience in advocacy and public policy to the Association. In this role, Holtby will lead AIA Canada’s efforts to engage with federal and provincial governments on key industry issues, including the ever-important right to repair movement.

Holtby is responsible for developing and executing AIA Canada’s government relations strategic plan, ensuring that the association’s goals align with the evolving landscape of