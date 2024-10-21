Dan Chait Named Next CEO at JM Family Enterprises

Current CEO Brent Burns announces plans to retire and remain on Board of Directors.

JM Family Enterprises, a privately held company with more than $20 billion in revenue, announced that Dan Chait, currently president and chief operating officer (COO), has been named president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. He is succeeding Brent Burns as CEO, while Burns sets his sights on retirement and remaining on the company’s board of directors to provide counsel to Chait and the senior leadership team.

JM Family Enterprises companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota