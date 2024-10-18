Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up Nearly 17% in September

Premiums written up 25% in the third quarter year-over-year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 22,803,500 in September an increase of 3,285,900 or 16.8% from 19,517,600 in September 2023. September was also up from 21,541,600 personal auto policies in June at the end of the second quarter that had been up 9.6% from 19,658,300 in June 2023. September’s policies in force represent an increase of 393,600 or 1.8% from 22,409,900 in August.

The September total personal auto policies in force are a new record high for the company. The growth in