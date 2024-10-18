Ohio Reports Motor Vehicle Crashes Decrease in Year Following New Distracted Driving Law

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced October 16 that traffic crashes in Ohio significantly decreased in the year since enforcement of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law began.

Local peace officers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) began enforcing Ohio’s new distracted driving law in October 2023, following a six-month grace period for motorists. The law prohibits all drivers, in most circumstances, from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving.

According to preliminary data from OSHP, there were approximately 1,112 fewer distracted driving crashes in Ohio from October 5, 2023, to October 4, 2024, compared to the