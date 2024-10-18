November 6 SCRS IDEAS Collide Showcase Features Seven New Speakers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will feature seven new speakers during the IDEAS Collide Showcase (IDEAS) which has moved to a new day, Wednesday, November 6, during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IDEAS is a one-of-a-kind event that provides a platform for innovative ideas to be shared during multiple fast-paced presentations. The session is designed to challenge speakers and stimulate the audience with concepts that rattle the status and ambitious ideas that could have a transformative effect on the industry, and the businesses within it.

“I’ve always felt this is a really special program because it