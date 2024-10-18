Montana Announces $5 Million in Additional Payments to Consumers Following State Farm Review of Auto Loss of Use and Third-Party Liability Claims

CollisionWeek

Troy Downing, the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) reported that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. has reviewed an additional 18,000 claims after being fined $4 million in a CSI administrative action for unfair claims settlement practices. These reviews resulted in an additional $5.2 million paid to Montanans impacted by State Farm’s improper settling of comparative negligence and loss of use claims.

“We applaud State Farm for diligently reviewing the claims and working with our agency to make good on the February 2024 consent agreement,” said Commissioner Downing. “We will continue to work together to ensure the money

