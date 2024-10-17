John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System Approved for Hyundai, Kia, Genesis Vehicles

The John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool has been approved for use on Hyundai , Kia and Genesis vehicles.

“We are honored that the Hyundai Motor Company has approved our innovative Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on its vehicles,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “Since it was introduced, Tru-Point has been a true game changer for shops who perform ADAS repair and service. Our customers rave about its performance and how easy it is to use. We know that dealers and service centers who specialize in servicing Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles