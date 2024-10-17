CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System Approved for Hyundai, Kia, Genesis Vehicles

John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System Approved for Hyundai, Kia, Genesis Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

The John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool has been approved for use on Hyundai , Kia and Genesis vehicles.

“We are honored that the Hyundai Motor Company has approved our innovative Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on its vehicles,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “Since it was introduced, Tru-Point has been a true game changer for shops who perform ADAS repair and service. Our customers rave about its performance and how easy it is to use. We know that dealers and service centers who specialize in servicing Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey