Doan Group Adds Franchise Servicing Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont

New owner managing comes from extended family of insurance appraisers and auto appraisal franchise owners.

The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, equipment, and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced the addition of a new insurance claim appraisal franchise servicing Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Cassandra Caravella, the new franchise owner, hails from a family of insurance appraisal professionals and entrepreneurs who own and operate their own auto appraisal franchises. For more than five years, she has honed his skills as an auto appraiser. Her experience also comes from spending the previous three years as the co-owner