RepairPal and CrashBay Announce Partnership to Integrate Repair Network with Digital Marketplace

RepairPal, the provider of automotive repair information and services, and CrashBay, a digital marketplace for collision repair solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide consumers with an integrated platform that connects them to trusted auto and collision repair centers across all 50 US states and 10 Canadian provinces, streamlining vehicle maintenance and collision repair all over North America.

This collaboration capitalizes on RepairPal’s certified repair network and CrashBay’s extensive digital marketplace. The new integrated platform will include advanced diagnostics, repair tracking, and improved communication tools. These features offer real-time updates and transparency throughout the repair process, enhancing the

